公司目錄
Measured
在這裡工作？ 認領您的公司
熱門洞察
  • 貢獻一些關於Measured的獨特見解，可能對其他人有幫助（例如面試技巧、團隊選擇、獨特文化等）。
    • 關於

    Measured is a media optimization platform that uses incrementality intelligence to help consumer brands validate, plan, test, and optimize advertising spend. Their methodology combines a brand's performance data with years of continuous testing to reveal the true contribution of advertising spend to incremental sales. Measured is not impacted by changes to data-privacy policies and regulations and provides automated solutions for incrementality-based attribution, in-market testing, benchmarking, and scenario planning. Leading consumer brands around the world have trusted insights from Measured since 2017.

    http://www.measured.com
    網站
    2017
    成立年份
    126
    員工數量
    $10M-$50M
    預估營收
    總部

    在您的收件箱中獲取已驗證的薪資

    訂閱已驗證的 報價.您將透過電子郵件收到薪酬詳情的細分。 了解更多

    本網站受 reCAPTCHA 和 Google 隱私政策 服務條款 保護。

    特色職位

      未找到Measured的特色職位

    相關公司

    • Square
    • Microsoft
    • SoFi
    • Pinterest
    • LinkedIn
    • 查看所有公司 ➜

    其他資源