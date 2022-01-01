公司目錄
McKinsey
McKinsey 薪資

McKinsey的薪資範圍從低端的行政助理年度總薪酬$8,033到高端的管理顧問$467,895。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。 McKinsey. 最後更新： 8/4/2025

$160K

管理顧問
Business Analyst $122K
Senior Business Analyst $167K
Associate $224K
Senior Associate $224K
Engagement Manager $294K
Associate Partner $468K
軟體工程師
Software Engineer I $135K
Software Engineer II $177K
Senior Software Engineer I $214K
Senior Software Engineer II $230K
Principal Architect I $293K

全端軟體工程師

資料工程師

商業分析師
Business Analyst $123K
Senior Business Analyst $175K

資料科學家
Data Scientist $151K
Senior Data Scientist $203K
Associate $194K

醫療資訊

產品經理
Product Manager $205K
Senior Product Manager $229K
Engagement Manager $259K
Principal $238K
產品設計師
Median $205K

使用者體驗設計師

資料分析師
Median $130K
風險投資人
Median $212K

助理

分析師

解決方案架構師
Median $277K

資料架構師

雲端架構師

Engagement Manager
Median $300K
技術專案經理
Median $275K
資料科學經理
Median $223K
資訊技術專業人員
Median $230K
會計師
$102K

技術會計師

精算師
$236K
行政助理
$8K
業務營運
$216K
業務營運經理
$313K
商務拓展
$342K
財務分析師
$246K

風險分析師

人力資源
$40.5K
投資銀行家
$216K
行銷
$33.8K
機械工程師
$127K
產品設計經理
$287K
專案經理
$161K
專案管理師
$184K
招募專員
Median $130K
銷售工程師
$225K
軟體工程經理
$116K
使用者體驗研究員
$129K
常見問題

The highest paying role reported at McKinsey is 管理顧問 at the Associate Partner level with a yearly total compensation of $467,895. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at McKinsey is $213,239.

其他資源