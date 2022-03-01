Luminar Technologies 薪資

公司目錄
Luminar Technologies的薪資範圍從低端的軟體工程師年度總薪酬$48,925到高端的硬體工程師$190,950。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。 Luminar Technologies. 最後更新： 7/27/2025

$160K

資料分析師
$111K
硬體工程師
$191K
機械工程師
$145K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

軟體工程師
$48.9K
解決方案架構師
$176K
技術專案經理
$189K
歸屬期

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
RSU

在 Luminar Technologies，RSUs 受 4 年歸屬期的約束：

  • 25% 歸屬期 1st- (25.00% annually)

  • 25% 歸屬期 2nd- (25.00% annually)

  • 25% 歸屬期 3rd- (25.00% annually)

  • 25% 歸屬期 4th- (25.00% annually)

常見問題

The highest paying role reported at Luminar Technologies is 硬體工程師 at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $190,950. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Luminar Technologies is $160,560.

