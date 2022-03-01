Luminar Technologies 薪資

Luminar Technologies的薪資範圍從低端的軟體工程師年度總薪酬$48,925到高端的硬體工程師$190,950。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。 Luminar Technologies. 最後更新： 7/27/2025
在 Luminar Technologies，RSUs 受 4 年歸屬期的約束：
25% 歸屬期 1st-年 (25.00% annually)
25% 歸屬期 2nd-年 (25.00% annually)
25% 歸屬期 3rd-年 (25.00% annually)
25% 歸屬期 4th-年 (25.00% annually)
