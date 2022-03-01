公司目錄
Luminar Technologies
在這裡工作？ 認領您的公司

Luminar Technologies 福利

比較

預估總價值： $1,095

保險、健康與保健
  • Health Insurance

  • Vision Insurance

  • Dental Insurance

  • Free Snacks $730

  • Free Lunch

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

  • Sick Time

  • Gym / Wellness Reimbursement

  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

  • Custom Work Station

  • Employee Assistance Program

  • Disability Insurance

  • Maternity Leave

  • Paternity Leave

  • Life Insurance

    • 財務與退休
  • 401k

    • 特色職位

      未找到Luminar Technologies的特色職位

    相關公司

    • LinkedIn
    • Aurora
    • Google
    • Facebook
    • Apple
    • 查看所有公司 ➜

    其他資源