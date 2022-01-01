公司目錄
Loblaw Digital
在這裡工作？ 認領您的公司

Loblaw Digital 薪資

Loblaw Digital的薪資範圍從低端的專案管理師年度總薪酬$46,638到高端的軟體工程經理$142,244。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。 Loblaw Digital. 最後更新： 7/31/2025

$160K

獲得報酬，不被玩弄

我們已談判了數千份報價，並定期實現 $30K+（有時 $300K+）的加薪。讓您的薪資得到談判 或您的 履歷得到審查 由真正的專家——每天都從事招募工作的人——完成。

軟體工程師
Software Engineer I $66.9K
Software Engineer II $99.6K
Senior Software Engineer $121K
Staff Software Engineer $122K

機器學習工程師

後端軟體工程師

全端軟體工程師

產品經理
Median $114K
技術專案經理
Median $92K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

53 9
53 9
軟體工程經理
Median $142K
資料科學家
Median $91.9K
商業分析師
$51.6K
商務拓展
$105K
資料分析師
$71.7K
資料科學經理
$132K
行銷
$115K
產品設計師
$97K
專案管理師
$46.6K
使用者體驗研究員
$98.4K
缺少您的職稱？

在我們的 薪酬頁面上搜尋所有薪資 新增您的薪酬 以幫助解鎖頁面。


常見問題

Ο ρόλος με την υψηλότερη πληρωμή που αναφέρθηκε στην Loblaw Digital είναι ο 軟體工程經理 με ετήσια συνολική αποζημίωση $142,244. Αυτό περιλαμβάνει τον βασικό μισθό, καθώς και τυχόν πιθανή αποζημίωση σε μετοχές και μπόνους.
Η διάμεση ετήσια συνολική αποζημίωση που αναφέρθηκε στην Loblaw Digital είναι $98,990.

特色職位

    未找到Loblaw Digital的特色職位

相關公司

  • Just Eat
  • Sephora
  • Asurion
  • Jane
  • Clearco
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他資源