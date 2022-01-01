公司目錄
LiveRamp
LiveRamp 薪資

LiveRamp的薪資範圍從低端的行銷營運年度總薪酬$91,958到高端的專案管理師$371,287。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。 LiveRamp. 最後更新： 7/31/2025

$160K

軟體工程師
L3 $178K
L4 $212K
L5 $296K
產品經理
L4 $206K
L5 $291K
軟體工程經理
Median $280K

資料科學家
Median $147K
銷售工程師
Median $218K
會計師
$98.3K
行政助理
$94.5K
業務營運經理
$136K
商業分析師
$102K
商務拓展
Median $260K
客戶成功
$109K
資料分析師
$210K
資料科學經理
$236K
財務分析師
$252K
人力資源
$133K
行銷
$343K
行銷營運
$92K
產品設計師
$259K
專案管理師
$371K
招募專員
$137K
銷售
$143K
解決方案架構師
$268K

資料架構師

技術專案經理
$235K
歸屬期

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
RSU

在 LiveRamp，RSUs 受 4 年歸屬期的約束：

  • 25% 歸屬期 1st- (25.00% annually)

  • 25% 歸屬期 2nd- (6.25% 每季度)

  • 25% 歸屬期 3rd- (6.25% 每季度)

  • 25% 歸屬期 4th- (6.25% 每季度)

常見問題

The highest paying role reported at LiveRamp is 專案管理師 at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $371,287. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at LiveRamp is $211,132.

