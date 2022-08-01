公司目錄
LiveControl
    LiveControl is your video production crew... except completely remote. We're solving the video production headache (a huge problem for creators and organizations) by making it simple and on-demand. Our clients install our 4k multi-camera setup into their venue, and our team of remote videographers, pan, tilt, zoom, and mix the cameras to produce amazing live streaming video...entirely in the cloud. Live streaming video has now become table stakes for music venues, comedy clubs, content creators, and even churches and funeral homes.

    http://livecontrol.io
    2018
    45
    $1M-$10M
