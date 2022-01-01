公司目錄
Live Nation Entertainment
Live Nation Entertainment 薪資

Live Nation Entertainment的薪資範圍從低端的財務分析師年度總薪酬$60,388到高端的產品經理$181,090。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。 Live Nation Entertainment. 最後更新： 7/31/2025

$160K

行銷
Median $80K
會計師
$84.6K
資料分析師
$96.5K

財務分析師
$60.4K
產品設計師
$121K
產品經理
$181K
軟體工程師
$153K
軟體工程經理
$179K
常見問題

The highest paying role reported at Live Nation Entertainment is 產品經理 at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $181,090. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Live Nation Entertainment is $108,540.

其他資源