Lam Research
Lam Research 薪資

Lam Research的薪資範圍從低端的行政助理年度總薪酬$22,940到高端的業務營運$331,335。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。 Lam Research. 最後更新： 7/30/2025

$160K

機械工程師
Median $163K

製造工程師

機電整合工程師

硬體工程師
Median $170K

射頻工程師

化學工程師
Median $178K

製程工程師

軟體工程師
Median $159K
技術專案經理
Median $155K
資料科學家
Median $190K
Process Engineer
Median $195K
專案經理
Median $212K
產品經理
Median $180K
產品設計師
Median $183K
商業分析師
Median $101K
專案管理師
Median $150K
行政助理
$22.9K
業務營運
$331K
客戶服務
$95.1K
資料分析師
$226K
電機工程師
$130K
財務分析師
$101K
資訊技術專業人員
$141K
法務
$293K
行銷
$205K
材料工程師
$191K
光學工程師
$301K
網路安全分析師
$124K
解決方案架構師
$101K
歸屬期

33.3%

1

33.3%

2

33.3%

3

股票類型
RSU

在 Lam Research，RSUs 受 3 年歸屬期的約束：

  • 33.3% 歸屬期 1st- (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% 歸屬期 2nd- (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% 歸屬期 3rd- (33.30% annually)

常見問題

The highest paying role reported at Lam Research is 業務營運 at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $331,335. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Lam Research is $170,000.

