L3Harris 薪資

L3Harris的薪資範圍從低端的銷售工程師年度總薪酬$34,387到高端的軟體工程師$170,833。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。 L3Harris. 最後更新： 7/30/2025

$160K

軟體工程師
Associate Software Engineer $97.3K
Senior Associate Software Engineer $106K
Specialist Software Engineer $118K
Senior Specialist Software Engineer $139K
Lead Software Engineer $161K
Scientist Software Engineering $171K

後端軟體工程師

全端軟體工程師

網路工程師

軟體品質保證工程師

生產軟體工程師

系統工程師

硬體工程師
Associate Hardware Engineer $83K
Senior Associate Hardware Engineer $97.9K
Specialist Hardware Engineer $109K

現場可程式邏輯門陣列工程師

射頻工程師

機械工程師
Associate Mechanical Engineer $82K
Senior Associate Mechanical Engineer $91K
Specialist Mechanical Engineer $110K
Senior Specialist Mechanical Engineer $135K

電機工程師
Median $145K
專案管理師
Median $81K
資料科學家
Median $123K
專案經理
Median $150K
財務分析師
Median $80K
產品經理
Median $98K
網路安全分析師
Median $108K
解決方案架構師
Median $155K

資料架構師

會計師
$60.2K
航太工程師
$141K
商業分析師
$67.7K
商務拓展
$102K
資料分析師
$79.6K
人力資源
$118K
資訊技術專業人員
$148K
光學工程師
$92K
產品設計師
$86.4K
銷售工程師
$34.4K
軟體工程經理
$105K
技術專案經理
$169K
常見問題

El rol més ben pagat informat a L3Harris és 軟體工程師 at the Scientist Software Engineering level amb una compensació total anual de $170,833. Això inclou el salari base, així com qualsevol compensació d'accions potencial i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mediana informada a L3Harris és de $106,413.

