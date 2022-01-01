公司目錄
Kroger
在這裡工作？ 認領您的公司

Kroger 薪資

Kroger的薪資範圍從低端的商業分析師年度總薪酬$33,446到高端的行銷營運$211,050。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。 Kroger. 最後更新： 8/7/2025

$160K

獲得報酬，不被玩弄

我們已談判了數千份報價，並定期實現 $30K+（有時 $300K+）的加薪。讓您的薪資得到談判 或您的 履歷得到審查 由真正的專家——每天都從事招募工作的人——完成。

軟體工程師
Software Engineer $107K
Senior Software Engineer $144K
Advanced Software Engineer $180K

後端軟體工程師

全端軟體工程師

資料工程師

產品經理
Product Manager $174K
Senior Product Manager $194K
產品設計師
Median $135K

使用者體驗設計師

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

58 9
58 9
資訊技術專業人員
Median $99.5K
資料科學家
Median $118K
專案管理師
Median $170K
軟體工程經理
Median $186K
會計師
$80.6K

技術會計師

行政助理
$50.7K
業務營運經理
$126K
商業分析師
$33.4K
客戶服務
$78.6K
客戶成功
$75.4K
資料分析師
$60.3K
財務分析師
$95.5K
管理顧問
$191K
行銷
$94.3K
行銷營運
$211K
專案經理
$169K
招募專員
$74.9K
銷售
$86.7K
網路安全分析師
$69.7K
使用者體驗研究員
$191K
缺少您的職稱？

在我們的 薪酬頁面上搜尋所有薪資 新增您的薪酬 以幫助解鎖頁面。


常見問題

The highest paying role reported at Kroger is 行銷營運 at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $211,050. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Kroger is $112,381.

特色職位

    未找到Kroger的特色職位

相關公司

  • Albertsons
  • BJ's Wholesale Club
  • General Mills
  • Nordstrom
  • Starbucks
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他資源