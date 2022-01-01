公司目錄
Jamf
在這裡工作？ 認領您的公司

Jamf 薪資

Jamf的薪資範圍從低端的資訊技術專業人員年度總薪酬$19,058到高端的軟體工程經理$201,000。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。 Jamf. 最後更新： 7/26/2025

$160K

獲得報酬，不被玩弄

我們已談判了數千份報價，並定期實現 $30K+（有時 $300K+）的加薪。讓您的薪資得到談判 或您的 履歷得到審查 由真正的專家——每天都從事招募工作的人——完成。

軟體工程師
Median $139K

後端軟體工程師

軟體工程經理
Median $201K
會計師
$68.6K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

47 21
47 21
商務拓展
$143K
客戶服務
$81.7K
資料分析師
$107K
資訊技術專業人員
$19.1K
產品設計師
$75.4K
產品經理
$63.3K
銷售
$36K
銷售工程師
$97.5K
網路安全分析師
$141K
解決方案架構師
$70.4K
缺少您的職稱？

在我們的 薪酬頁面上搜尋所有薪資 新增您的薪酬 以幫助解鎖頁面。


歸屬期

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
RSU

在 Jamf，RSUs 受 4 年歸屬期的約束：

  • 25% 歸屬期 1st- (25.00% annually)

  • 25% 歸屬期 2nd- (25.00% annually)

  • 25% 歸屬期 3rd- (25.00% annually)

  • 25% 歸屬期 4th- (25.00% annually)

有問題？向社群提問。

造訪 Levels.fyi 社群，與不同公司的員工互動，獲得職涯提示等等。

立即造訪！

常見問題

The highest paying role reported at Jamf is 軟體工程經理 with a yearly total compensation of $201,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Jamf is $81,698.

特色職位

    未找到Jamf的特色職位

相關公司

  • Manhattan Associates
  • Altair
  • Mitek Systems
  • Pushpay
  • Cognizant
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他資源