公司目錄
Jama Software
在這裡工作？ 認領您的公司
熱門洞察
  • 貢獻一些關於Jama Software的獨特見解，可能對其他人有幫助（例如面試技巧、團隊選擇、獨特文化等）。
    • 關於

    Jama Software is focused on maximizing innovation success. Numerous firsts for humanity in fields such as fuel cells, electrification, space, autonomous vehicles, surgical robotics, and more all rely on Jama Connect™ to minimize the risk of product failure, delays, cost overruns, compliance gaps, defects, and rework. Jama Connect™ uniquely creates Living Requirements™ that form the digital thread through siloed development, test and risk activities to provide end-to-end compliance, risk mitigation, and process improvement.

    http://www.jamasoftware.com
    網站
    2007
    成立年份
    230
    員工數量
    $10M-$50M
    預估營收
    總部

    在您的收件箱中獲取已驗證的薪資

    訂閱已驗證的 報價.您將透過電子郵件收到薪酬詳情的細分。 了解更多

    本網站受 reCAPTCHA 和 Google 隱私政策 服務條款 保護。

    特色職位

      未找到Jama Software的特色職位

    相關公司

    • Aria Systems
    • Litify
    • Visual BI Solutions
    • Softheon
    • ParkHub
    • 查看所有公司 ➜

    其他資源