公司目錄
JAGGAER
在這裡工作？ 認領您的公司
熱門洞察
  • 貢獻一些關於JAGGAER的獨特見解，可能對其他人有幫助（例如面試技巧、團隊選擇、獨特文化等）。
    • 關於

    Some of the largest commercial, manufacturing and life sciences companies in the world trust JAGGAER with billions of dollars of annual spend. Additionally, JAGGAER is the leading procure-to-pay provider in the higher education and government sectors. JAGGAER eProcurement and strategic sourcing customers across the globe have gained access to the best suppliers, with the best terms, on our scalable, customizable, user-friendly platform. Our SaaS-based, source-to-settle solution provides unparalleled visibility, insights and recommendations to procurement leaders and suppliers. The result is a fluid supply chain driven by powerful spend analysis, comprehensive contract management and efficient accounts payable solutions. Learn how our solutions can power your organization on JAGGAER.COM.

    http://jaggaer.com
    網站
    1995
    成立年份
    990
    員工數量
    $100M-$250M
    預估營收
    總部

    在您的收件箱中獲取已驗證的薪資

    訂閱已驗證的 報價.您將透過電子郵件收到薪酬詳情的細分。 了解更多

    本網站受 reCAPTCHA 和 Google 隱私政策 服務條款 保護。

    特色職位

      未找到JAGGAER的特色職位

    相關公司

    • Square
    • Google
    • Coinbase
    • Intuit
    • Apple
    • 查看所有公司 ➜

    其他資源