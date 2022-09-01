公司目錄
iFood
iFood的薪資範圍從低端的軟體工程師年度總薪酬$12,478到高端的資料科學經理$100,491。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。 iFood. 最後更新： 7/31/2025

$160K

獲得報酬，不被玩弄

我們已談判了數千份報價，並定期實現 $30K+（有時 $300K+）的加薪。讓您的薪資得到談判 或您的 履歷得到審查 由真正的專家——每天都從事招募工作的人——完成。

軟體工程師
I9 $12.5K
I10 $22.6K
I11 $23K
I12 $29.2K
I13 $37.7K
I14 $39.8K
N1 $42.9K
N2 $53.5K

後端軟體工程師

資料科學家
Median $36.1K
產品經理
Median $15.8K

業務營運
$33.6K
商業分析師
$26.8K
資料分析師
$37K
資料科學經理
$100K
人力資源
$26.7K
產品設計師
$23.9K
產品設計經理
$94.9K
常見問題

The highest paying role reported at iFood is 資料科學經理 at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $100,491. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at iFood is $33,586.

