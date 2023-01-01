公司目錄
IDwall
IDwall 薪資

IDwall的薪資範圍從低端的軟體工程師年度總薪酬$17,008到高端的產品設計師$41,494。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。 IDwall. 最後更新： 7/31/2025

$160K

軟體工程師
Median $17K
資料科學家
$23.5K
產品設計師
$41.5K

招募專員
$18.4K
技術專案經理
$40.9K
常見問題

Rolul cel mai bine plătit raportat la IDwall este 產品設計師 at the Common Range Average level cu o compensație totală anuală de $41,494. Aceasta include salariul de bază, precum și orice compensație potențială de acțiuni și bonusuri.
Compensația totală anuală mediană raportată la IDwall este $23,504.

