Idp Education 薪資

Idp Education的薪資範圍從低端的銷售年度總薪酬$5,016到高端的產品經理$160,464。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。 Idp Education. 最後更新： 7/31/2025

$160K

獲得報酬，不被玩弄

行政助理
$38.1K
資料科學家
$98.7K
行銷
$62.2K

產品設計師
$66.1K
產品經理
$160K
銷售
$5K
軟體工程師
$9.6K
常見問題

The highest paying role reported at Idp Education is 產品經理 at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $160,464. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Idp Education is $62,239.

