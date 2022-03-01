公司目錄
ICICI Bank
ICICI Bank 薪資

ICICI Bank的薪資範圍從低端的行政助理年度總薪酬$4,231到高端的商務拓展$32,178。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。 ICICI Bank. 最後更新： 7/31/2025

$160K

產品經理
Median $18.5K
財務分析師
Median $18.5K
軟體工程師
Median $11.4K

銷售
Median $10.1K

銷售開發代表

網路安全分析師
Median $12.7K
資料科學家
Median $20.2K
行政助理
$4.2K
商業分析師
$15K
商務拓展
$32.2K
資料科學經理
$16.3K
人力資源
$7.3K
資訊技術專業人員
$23.1K
投資銀行家
$7.5K
行銷
$16.5K
專案經理
$21K
專案管理師
$8.6K
軟體工程經理
$17.1K
技術專案經理
$12.4K
風險投資人
$22.9K
常見問題

Il ruolo più pagato segnalato in ICICI Bank è 商務拓展 at the Common Range Average level con una compensazione totale annuale di $32,178. Questo include lo stipendio base così come qualsiasi potenziale compensazione azionaria e bonus.
La compensazione totale annuale mediana segnalata in ICICI Bank è di $16,299.

