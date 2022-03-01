公司目錄
Forward
在這裡工作？ 認領您的公司

Forward 薪資

Forward的薪資範圍從低端的商務拓展年度總薪酬$83,300到高端的軟體工程經理$616,900。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。 Forward. 最後更新： 7/26/2025

$160K

獲得報酬，不被玩弄

我們已談判了數千份報價，並定期實現 $30K+（有時 $300K+）的加薪。讓您的薪資得到談判 或您的 履歷得到審查 由真正的專家——每天都從事招募工作的人——完成。

軟體工程師
Median $145K

全端軟體工程師

業務營運
$124K
商業分析師
$90.5K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

47 21
47 21
商務拓展
$83.3K
客戶服務
$124K
行銷營運
$104K
產品設計師
$109K
產品經理
$251K
專案經理
$186K
軟體工程經理
$617K
缺少您的職稱？

在我們的 薪酬頁面上搜尋所有薪資 新增您的薪酬 以幫助解鎖頁面。


歸屬期

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

在 Forward，股票/股權授予 受 4 年歸屬期的約束：

  • 25% 歸屬期 1st- (25.00% annually)

  • 25% 歸屬期 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬期 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬期 4th- (2.08% 每月)

有問題？向社群提問。

造訪 Levels.fyi 社群，與不同公司的員工互動，獲得職涯提示等等。

立即造訪！

常見問題

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Forward هو 軟體工程經理 at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $616,900. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Forward هو $124,408.

特色職位

    未找到Forward的特色職位

相關公司

  • Zipwhip
  • Fieldwire
  • LifeOmic
  • Intercom
  • KeepTruckin
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他資源