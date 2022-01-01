公司目錄
Fortinet
在這裡工作？ 認領您的公司

Fortinet 薪資

Fortinet的薪資範圍從低端的管理顧問年度總薪酬$35,178到高端的產品經理$389,000。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。 Fortinet. 最後更新： 7/26/2025

$160K

獲得報酬，不被玩弄

我們已談判了數千份報價，並定期實現 $30K+（有時 $300K+）的加薪。讓您的薪資得到談判 或您的 履歷得到審查 由真正的專家——每天都從事招募工作的人——完成。

軟體工程師
P1 $72.2K
P2 $82K
P3 $99.3K
P4 $151K
P5 $174K

後端軟體工程師

全端軟體工程師

網路工程師

軟體品質保證工程師

生產軟體工程師

DevOps 工程師

網站開發者

產品經理
Median $389K
銷售
Median $150K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

47 21
47 21
銷售工程師
Median $200K
軟體工程經理
Median $286K
網路安全分析師
Median $139K
商業分析師
$111K
商務拓展
$79.6K
客戶服務
$55.5K
資料科學家
$179K
財務分析師
$122K
硬體工程師
$71.6K
資訊技術專業人員
$68.1K
管理顧問
$35.2K
行銷
$62.2K
行銷營運
$90.5K
產品設計師
$219K
專案管理師
$60.4K
技術專案經理
$209K
技術文件撰寫人員
$115K
缺少您的職稱？

在我們的 薪酬頁面上搜尋所有薪資 新增您的薪酬 以幫助解鎖頁面。


歸屬期

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
RSU

在 Fortinet，RSUs 受 4 年歸屬期的約束：

  • 25% 歸屬期 1st- (25.00% annually)

  • 25% 歸屬期 2nd- (25.00% annually)

  • 25% 歸屬期 3rd- (25.00% annually)

  • 25% 歸屬期 4th- (25.00% annually)

有問題？向社群提問。

造訪 Levels.fyi 社群，與不同公司的員工互動，獲得職涯提示等等。

立即造訪！

常見問題

The highest paying role reported at Fortinet is 產品經理 with a yearly total compensation of $389,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Fortinet is $112,673.

特色職位

    未找到Fortinet的特色職位

相關公司

  • Check Point Software
  • Citrix
  • McAfee
  • Zscaler
  • Ciena
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他資源