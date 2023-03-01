公司目錄
Federal Reserve Bank of New York
Federal Reserve Bank of New York 薪資

Federal Reserve Bank of New York的薪資範圍從低端的資料科學家年度總薪酬$70,000到高端的行銷營運$201,000。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。 Federal Reserve Bank of New York. 最後更新： 7/29/2025

$160K

商業分析師
$71.6K
資料科學家
Median $70K
行銷營運
$201K

常見問題

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Federal Reserve Bank of New York هو 行銷營運 at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $201,000. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Federal Reserve Bank of New York هو $71,640.

