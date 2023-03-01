公司目錄
Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City
在這裡工作？ 認領您的公司

Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City 薪資

Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City的薪資範圍從低端的行政助理年度總薪酬$64,675到高端的專案管理師$105,840。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。 Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City. 最後更新： 7/29/2025

$160K

獲得報酬，不被玩弄

我們已談判了數千份報價，並定期實現 $30K+（有時 $300K+）的加薪。讓您的薪資得到談判 或您的 履歷得到審查 由真正的專家——每天都從事招募工作的人——完成。

軟體工程師
Median $76K

全端軟體工程師

財務分析師
Median $66.3K
會計師
$78.8K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

53 9
53 9
行政助理
$64.7K
資訊技術專業人員
$89.3K
專案管理師
$106K
缺少您的職稱？

在我們的 薪酬頁面上搜尋所有薪資 新增您的薪酬 以幫助解鎖頁面。


常見問題

The highest paying role reported at Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City is 專案管理師 at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $105,840. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City is $77,396.

特色職位

    未找到Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City的特色職位

相關公司

  • Airbnb
  • Coinbase
  • PayPal
  • LinkedIn
  • Intuit
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他資源