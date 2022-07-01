公司目錄
FASHIONPHILE
    FASHIONPHILE is the ultra-luxury re- commerce leader, focusing on high-quality and exclusive ultra-luxury brands, specifically, handbags and accessories, including watches, jewelry, and shoes. Excelling in first-class digital and omnichannel experiences, as well as luxury in-person services. Our mission is to revolutionize luxury fashion by creating a sustainable alternative that not only extends the life cycle of luxury products but also makes them more accessible to a more diverse customer. All of this is anchored to our vision which is to become the world's most sought after brand in luxury re-commerce through our unwavering commitment to our mission, to honoring the products we sell, the people we serve, and the team members who make it all happen.

    fashionphile.com
    1999
    330
    $50M-$100M
