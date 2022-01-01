公司目錄
Fanatics
Fanatics 薪資

Fanatics的薪資範圍從低端的商業分析師年度總薪酬$7,881到高端的軟體工程經理$300,000。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。 Fanatics. 最後更新： 7/28/2025

$160K

軟體工程師
Software Engineer III $183K
Senior Software Engineer $214K
Staff Software Engineer $242K

後端軟體工程師

全端軟體工程師

產品經理
Median $185K
軟體工程經理
Median $300K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

47 22
幕僚長
Median $65K
資料科學家
Median $238K
行銷
Median $120K
行政助理
$103K
商業分析師
$7.9K
資料分析師
$181K
資料科學經理
$164K
人力資源
$163K
產品設計師
$151K
招募專員
$146K
網路安全分析師
$61.3K
技術專案經理
$238K
使用者體驗研究員
$125K
歸屬期

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

在 Fanatics，股票/股權授予 受 4 年歸屬期的約束：

  • 25% 歸屬期 1st- (25.00% annually)

  • 25% 歸屬期 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬期 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬期 4th- (2.08% 每月)

常見問題

Najlepiej opłacana rola zgłoszona w Fanatics to 軟體工程經理 z rocznym całkowitym wynagrodzeniem w wysokości $300,000. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz wszelkie potencjalne wynagrodzenie w akcjach i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia zgłoszonego w Fanatics wynosi $163,699.

其他資源