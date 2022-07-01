公司目錄
Elder Research
熱門洞察
    Elder Research is a recognized leader in data science, machine learning, and artificial intelligence consulting. Founded in 1995 by Dr. John Elder, Elder Research has helped government agencies and Fortune Global 500® companies solve real-world problems in diverse industry segments.Our goal is to transform data, domain knowledge, and algorithmic innovations into world-class analytic solutions. When we combine the business domain expertise of our clients with our deep understanding of advanced analytics, we create a team that can extract actionable value from the data.Our areas of expertise include data science, text mining, data visualization, scientific software engineering, and technical teaching. Experience with diverse projects and algorithms, advanced validation techniques, and innovative model combination methods (ensembles) enables Elder Research to maximize project success for a continued return on analytics investment.In 2020 we acquired the Institute for Statistics Education at Statistics.com to provide focused data science, analytics, and statistics training for corporations and individuals. The Institute’s certificates and degrees are certified by the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia, and its courses are approved by the American Council on Education.Elder Research’s Analytics Services are designed to scale based on the unique requirements of each organization and can maximize the client’s return on analytic investment. Elder Research is also a leader in advanced analytic training and offers a variety of training services directed at each of the key stakeholders within an organization. Training builds a common foundation and vision for analytics across business units and lead to the successful adoption, deployment, and maintenance of analytic models within an organization.

    elderresearch.com
    1995
    150
    $10M-$50M
