Elastic
Elastic 薪資

Elastic的薪資範圍從低端的招募專員年度總薪酬$79,600到高端的軟體工程師$377,750。

$160K

軟體工程師
C5 $172K
C6 $230K
C7 $298K
C8 $378K

全端軟體工程師

解決方案架構師
C5 $205K
C6 $275K
銷售
Median $200K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

47 21
47 21
產品經理
Median $359K
資料科學家
Median $239K
商業分析師
$246K
客戶服務
$137K
資料分析師
$181K
資料科學經理
$323K
資訊技術專業人員
$247K
法務
$167K
行銷營運
$218K
產品設計師
$132K
產品設計經理
$328K
專案管理師
$230K
招募專員
$79.6K
網路安全分析師
$121K
軟體工程經理
$145K
技術文件撰寫人員
$161K
歸屬期

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
RSU

在 Elastic，RSUs 受 4 年歸屬期的約束：

  • 25% 歸屬期 1st- (6.25% 每季度)

  • 25% 歸屬期 2nd- (6.25% 每季度)

  • 25% 歸屬期 3rd- (6.25% 每季度)

  • 25% 歸屬期 4th- (6.25% 每季度)

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
RSU

在 Elastic，RSUs 受 4 年歸屬期的約束：

  • 25% 歸屬期 1st- (25.00% annually)

  • 25% 歸屬期 2nd- (12.50% 每半年)

  • 25% 歸屬期 3rd- (12.50% 每半年)

  • 25% 歸屬期 4th- (12.50% 每半年)

常見問題

The highest paying role reported at Elastic is 軟體工程師 at the C8 level with a yearly total compensation of $377,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Elastic is $218,085.

