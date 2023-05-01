公司目錄
DIRTT Environmental Solutions
在這裡工作？ 認領您的公司
熱門洞察
  • 貢獻一些關於DIRTT Environmental Solutions的獨特見解，可能對其他人有幫助（例如面試技巧、團隊選擇、獨特文化等）。
    • 關於

    DIRTT Environmental Solutions designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for commercial spaces worldwide. Its ICE software provides end-to-end integration, design, order engineering, manufacturing, and installation services. The company's solutions include modular walls, ceilings, and floors, millwork, power and network infrastructure, and medical gas piping systems. It serves various industries through independent distribution partners. DIRTT was founded in 2003 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

    http://www.dirtt.net
    網站
    2004
    成立年份
    989
    員工數量
    $100M-$250M
    預估營收
    總部

    在您的收件箱中獲取已驗證的薪資

    訂閱已驗證的 報價.您將透過電子郵件收到薪酬詳情的細分。 了解更多

    本網站受 reCAPTCHA 和 Google 隱私政策 服務條款 保護。

    特色職位

      未找到DIRTT Environmental Solutions的特色職位

    相關公司

    • DoorDash
    • PayPal
    • Airbnb
    • Netflix
    • Google
    • 查看所有公司 ➜

    其他資源