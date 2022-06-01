公司目錄
CybelAngel
CybelAngel 薪資

CybelAngel的薪資範圍從低端的銷售年度總薪酬$69,593到高端的人力資源$158,087。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。 CybelAngel. 最後更新： 8/1/2025

$160K

人力資源
$158K
行銷
$133K
銷售
$69.6K

軟體工程師
$98.6K
常見問題

El puesto con el salario más alto reportado en CybelAngel es 人力資源 at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $158,087. Esto incluye el salario base, así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonificaciones.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en CybelAngel es $115,696.

