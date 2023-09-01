公司目錄
Critical TechWorks 薪資

Critical TechWorks的薪資範圍從低端的軟體工程師年度總薪酬$34,207到高端的專案管理師$60,923。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。 Critical TechWorks. 最後更新： 8/4/2025

$160K

獲得報酬，不被玩弄

我們已談判了數千份報價，並定期實現 $30K+（有時 $300K+）的加薪。讓您的薪資得到談判 或您的 履歷得到審查 由真正的專家——每天都從事招募工作的人——完成。

軟體工程師
Median $34.2K

後端軟體工程師

全端軟體工程師

DevOps 工程師

資料工程師

資料科學家
$56.7K
產品經理
$57.6K

專案管理師
$60.9K
缺少您的職稱？

常見問題

Najvyššie platená pozícia nahlásená v Critical TechWorks je 專案管理師 at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou kompenzáciou $60,923. To zahŕňa základný plat, ako aj akúkoľvek potenciálnu akciovú kompenzáciu a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková kompenzácia nahlásená v Critical TechWorks je $57,199.

