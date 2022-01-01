公司目錄
Credit Karma
在這裡工作？ 認領您的公司

Credit Karma 薪資

Credit Karma的薪資範圍從低端的業務營運年度總薪酬$99,500到高端的產品經理$727,714。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。 Credit Karma. 最後更新： 8/8/2025

$160K

獲得報酬，不被玩弄

我們已談判了數千份報價，並定期實現 $30K+（有時 $300K+）的加薪。讓您的薪資得到談判 或您的 履歷得到審查 由真正的專家——每天都從事招募工作的人——完成。

軟體工程師
Software Engineer I $146K
Software Engineer II $203K
Software Engineer III $242K
Software Engineer IV $325K
Senior Software Engineer I $398K
Senior Software Engineer II $350K
Staff Software Engineer I $525K

後端軟體工程師

全端軟體工程師

資料工程師

產品經理
Product Manager $188K
Senior Product Manager $321K
Staff Product Manager $478K
Associate Director $528K
Director $728K
軟體工程經理
Median $489K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

58 9
58 9
行銷
Median $273K
資料科學家
Median $280K
產品設計師
Median $447K
商業分析師
Median $200K
技術專案經理
Median $285K
商務拓展
Median $224K
業務營運
$99.5K
資料科學經理
$334K
產品設計經理
$561K
專案經理
$154K
招募專員
$117K
銷售
$408K
網路安全分析師
$219K
解決方案架構師
$362K

資料架構師

Cloud Security Architect

缺少您的職稱？

在我們的 薪酬頁面上搜尋所有薪資 新增您的薪酬 以幫助解鎖頁面。


歸屬期

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
RSU

在 Credit Karma，RSUs 受 4 年歸屬期的約束：

  • 25% 歸屬期 1st- (25.00% annually)

  • 25% 歸屬期 2nd- (6.25% 每季度)

  • 25% 歸屬期 3rd- (6.25% 每季度)

  • 25% 歸屬期 4th- (6.25% 每季度)

有問題？向社群提問。

造訪 Levels.fyi 社群，與不同公司的員工互動，獲得職涯提示等等。

立即造訪！

常見問題

The highest paying role reported at Credit Karma is 產品經理 at the Director level with a yearly total compensation of $727,714. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Credit Karma is $321,045.

特色職位

    未找到Credit Karma的特色職位

相關公司

  • Remitly
  • Two Sigma
  • Gemini
  • BitMEX
  • Okcoin
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他資源