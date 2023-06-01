公司目錄
Core Technology Solutions
在這裡工作？ 認領您的公司
熱門洞察
  • 貢獻一些關於Core Technology Solutions的獨特見解，可能對其他人有幫助（例如面試技巧、團隊選擇、獨特文化等）。
    • 關於

    Core Technology Solutions (CTS) is a human experience company that provides superior-class services for digital transformation. They focus on understanding and encompassing the UX and customer journey to lead deployment and service initiatives. CTS accomplishes their goals through human automation, innovative technology, team efficiency, and partnership. They are solely focused on deploying solutions for immediate use by end-users and are a human automation partner focused on the channel; pure B2B. CTS helps their partners leapfrog linear thinking and empowers them with process, workflow, and agile tools to get the outcome they are looking for.

    http://www.core-techs.com
    網站
    2003
    成立年份
    126
    員工數量
    總部

    在您的收件箱中獲取已驗證的薪資

    訂閱已驗證的 報價.您將透過電子郵件收到薪酬詳情的細分。 了解更多

    本網站受 reCAPTCHA 和 Google 隱私政策 服務條款 保護。

    特色職位

      未找到Core Technology Solutions的特色職位

    相關公司

    • LinkedIn
    • Uber
    • Intuit
    • Pinterest
    • Facebook
    • 查看所有公司 ➜

    其他資源