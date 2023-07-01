公司目錄
COI Energy Services
熱門洞察
    • 關於

    COI Energy is a digital energy management company that aims to reduce energy waste in buildings and repurpose it for positive use. They offer a comprehensive approach to energy waste reduction, including optimizing energy behaviors and monetizing energy asset flexibility. COI is technology and vendor neutral, prioritizing the success of their clients. Their platform allows clients to buy, sell, and gift energy capacity to improve building performance, reduce emissions, and support energy insecure communities.

    http://www.coienergyservices.com
    網站
    2016
    成立年份
    31
    員工數量
    $1M-$10M
    預估營收
    總部

