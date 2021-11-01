Coforge 薪資

公司目錄
Coforge
Coforge的薪資範圍從低端的人力資源年度總薪酬$5,492到高端的業務營運$263,675。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。 Coforge. 最後更新： 8/3/2025

$160K

軟體工程師
Median $20.3K

後端軟體工程師

全端軟體工程師

業務營運
$264K
商業分析師
$42.7K

資料科學家
$48.7K
財務分析師
$9.8K
人力資源
$5.5K
資訊技術專業人員
$69.3K
產品設計師
$27K
產品經理
$131K
解決方案架構師
$40.8K
技術專案經理
$114K
常見問題

The highest paying role reported at Coforge is 業務營運 at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $263,675. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Coforge is $42,673.

