Clarivate Analytics 薪資

Clarivate Analytics的薪資範圍從低端的資料分析師年度總薪酬$3,267到高端的管理顧問$112,200。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。 Clarivate Analytics. 最後更新： 8/4/2025

$160K

軟體工程師
Median $14.4K

全端軟體工程師

資料科學家
Median $80.2K
商業分析師
$16.1K

資料分析師
$3.3K
財務分析師
$15K
人力資源
$76.5K
法務
$70.4K
管理顧問
$112K
產品經理
$105K
軟體工程經理
$105K
解決方案架構師
$10.6K
常見問題

The highest paying role reported at Clarivate Analytics is 管理顧問 at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $112,200. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Clarivate Analytics is $70,350.

