Clarifai 薪資

Clarifai的薪資範圍從低端的招募專員年度總薪酬$26,376到高端的技術專案經理$211,050。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。 Clarifai. 最後更新： 8/4/2025

$160K

軟體工程師
Median $175K

研究科學家

資料科學家
$53.3K
招募專員
$26.4K

銷售
$126K
技術專案經理
$211K
