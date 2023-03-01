公司目錄
City of Seattle
在這裡工作？ 認領您的公司

City of Seattle 薪資

City of Seattle的薪資範圍從低端的技術專案經理年度總薪酬$96,361到高端的電機工程師$201,000。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。 City of Seattle. 最後更新： 8/3/2025

$160K

獲得報酬，不被玩弄

我們已談判了數千份報價，並定期實現 $30K+（有時 $300K+）的加薪。讓您的薪資得到談判 或您的 履歷得到審查 由真正的專家——每天都從事招募工作的人——完成。

業務營運經理
$172K
商業分析師
$161K
土木工程師
$127K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

54 9
54 9
電機工程師
$201K
資訊技術專業人員
$134K
專案經理
$105K
專案管理師
$153K
軟體工程師
$152K
技術專案經理
$96.4K
缺少您的職稱？

在我們的 薪酬頁面上搜尋所有薪資 新增您的薪酬 以幫助解鎖頁面。


常見問題

The highest paying role reported at City of Seattle is 電機工程師 at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $201,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at City of Seattle is $152,235.

特色職位

    未找到City of Seattle的特色職位

相關公司

  • Flipkart
  • DoorDash
  • Netflix
  • Dropbox
  • LinkedIn
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他資源