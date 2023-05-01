公司目錄
    • 關於

    Chrysallis.AI is a US-based company that provides a metaverse learning platform using augmented and virtual reality to help marginalized learners in science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM) fields. The platform uses machine learning and artificial intelligence to adjust curriculums to the pace of individual students and offers alternative education models that are specific to each student. The company's mission is to support marginalized learners with its "metaversity" and is geared toward cybersecurity for entry-level through advanced, and executives/CISOs/CTOs/Startups.

    https://chrysallis.ai
    網站
    2022
    成立年份
    156
    員工數量
    $10M-$50M
    預估營收
    總部

