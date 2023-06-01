公司目錄
Centroid Systems
    Centroid is a company that specializes in Oracle technologies and has been in business for over 20 years. They are an Oracle Platinum Partner and have experts in Oracle applications, technology, and hardware implementations. They can help businesses deploy Oracle in the Cloud and maximize their Oracle investment. Centroid invests in top industry talent and uses collaborative, client-focused methods to provide measurable value to clients. Their services include Oracle Consulting, Cloud Managed Services, Infrastructure Solutions, and Cloud Migration.

    http://centroid.com
    1997
    126
    $10M-$50M
