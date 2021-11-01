公司目錄
Cedar
在這裡工作？ 認領您的公司
熱門洞察
  • 貢獻一些關於Cedar的獨特見解，可能對其他人有幫助（例如面試技巧、團隊選擇、獨特文化等）。
    • 關於

    Cedar’s mission is to empower us all to easily and affordably pursue the care we need. Cedar is fulfilling this mission by addressing the root cause of affordability in healthcare: insufficient access to the information and resources necessary to pay a healthcare bill.

    Leveraging 200+ integrations with ecosystem partners, Cedar has built a unique, innovative platform that simplifies the fragmented reality of healthcare billing in a convenient, simple user experience—all powered by data science and interactive design.

    cedar.com
    網站
    2016
    成立年份
    400
    員工數量
    $100M-$250M
    預估營收
    總部

    在您的收件箱中獲取已驗證的薪資

    訂閱已驗證的 報價.您將透過電子郵件收到薪酬詳情的細分。 了解更多

    本網站受 reCAPTCHA 和 Google 隱私政策 服務條款 保護。

    特色職位

      未找到Cedar的特色職位

    相關公司

    • Kyruus
    • Redox
    • medCPU
    • Updox
    • Proofpoint
    • 查看所有公司 ➜

    其他資源