CallTower
    關於

    Since its inception in 2002, CallTower has evolved into a leading international cloud-based, enterprise-class Unified Communications, Contact Center and Collaboration solutions provider for growing organizations worldwide. CallTower provides, integrates and supports industry-leading solutions, including Native Microsoft® Teams Direct Routing, Operator Connect, GCC High Teams Direct Routing, Office 365, Cisco® Webex Calling, UCM, HCS, Webex Collab Suite, CT Cloud, CT Cloud Boost, CT Cloud Meeting powered by Zoom and three contact center options, including Five9 for business customers.

    2002
    180
    其他資源