Bynder 薪資

Bynder的薪資範圍從低端的產品設計師年度總薪酬$62,165到高端的產品經理$158,308。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。 Bynder. 最後更新： 7/31/2025

$160K

軟體工程師
Median $70.7K

後端軟體工程師

資料科學家
$72K
資訊技術專業人員
$64.7K

行銷
$66.9K
產品設計師
$62.2K
產品經理
$158K
軟體工程經理
$130K
常見問題

Najlepiej opłacana rola zgłoszona w Bynder to 產品經理 at the Common Range Average level z rocznym całkowitym wynagrodzeniem w wysokości $158,308. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz wszelkie potencjalne wynagrodzenie w akcjach i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia zgłoszonego w Bynder wynosi $70,728.

