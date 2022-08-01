公司目錄
Brown Brothers Harriman & Co
在這裡工作？ 認領您的公司

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co 薪資

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co的薪資範圍從低端的投資銀行家年度總薪酬$11,977到高端的網路安全分析師$127,758。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。 Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. 最後更新： 8/6/2025

$160K

獲得報酬，不被玩弄

我們已談判了數千份報價，並定期實現 $30K+（有時 $300K+）的加薪。讓您的薪資得到談判 或您的 履歷得到審查 由真正的專家——每天都從事招募工作的人——完成。

會計師
$65.7K
業務營運經理
$61.7K
商業分析師
$24.2K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

56 9
56 9
客戶成功
$19K
資訊技術專業人員
$75.4K
投資銀行家
$12K
網路安全分析師
$128K
軟體工程師
$75.2K
缺少您的職稱？

在我們的 薪酬頁面上搜尋所有薪資 新增您的薪酬 以幫助解鎖頁面。


常見問題

The highest paying role reported at Brown Brothers Harriman & Co is 網路安全分析師 at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $127,758. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Brown Brothers Harriman & Co is $63,680.

特色職位

    未找到Brown Brothers Harriman & Co的特色職位

相關公司

  • Square
  • Intuit
  • Stripe
  • Airbnb
  • Microsoft
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他資源