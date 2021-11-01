公司目錄
Brock Solutions
Brock Solutions 薪資

Brock Solutions的薪資範圍從低端的軟體工程師年度總薪酬$55,744到高端的產品經理$114,053。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。 Brock Solutions. 最後更新： 8/6/2025

$160K

軟體工程師
Median $55.7K

全端軟體工程師

控制工程師
$92.5K
硬體工程師
$61.9K

人力資源
$56.1K
產品設計師
$60.3K
產品經理
$114K
技術專案經理
$66.5K
常見問題

The highest paying role reported at Brock Solutions is 產品經理 at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $114,053. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Brock Solutions is $61,896.

