Broadridge 薪資

Broadridge的薪資範圍從低端的投資銀行家年度總薪酬$2,545到高端的法務$378,100。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。 Broadridge. 最後更新： 8/6/2025

$160K

軟體工程師
Software Engineer $85.3K
Senior Software Engineer $111K
Lead Software Engineer $143K

全端軟體工程師

會計師
$323K
商業分析師
$13.2K

企業發展
$274K
客戶服務
$112K
資料科學經理
$194K
資料科學家
$159K
財務分析師
$59.7K
投資銀行家
$2.5K
法務
$378K
專案管理師
$96.7K
軟體工程經理
$261K
解決方案架構師
$57.4K
技術專案經理
$36.1K
缺少您的職稱？

在我們的 薪酬頁面上搜尋所有薪資 新增您的薪酬 以幫助解鎖頁面。


常見問題

The highest paying role reported at Broadridge is 法務 at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $378,100. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Broadridge is $111,797.

