British Airways 薪資

British Airways的薪資範圍從低端的客戶服務年度總薪酬$4,973到高端的技術專案經理$199,000。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。 British Airways. 最後更新： 8/6/2025

$160K

產品設計師
Median $86.2K

使用者體驗設計師

會計師
$76.2K
客戶服務
$5K

資料科學家
$102K
資訊技術專業人員
$32.6K
產品經理
$54.6K
銷售
$71.4K
軟體工程師
$158K
技術專案經理
$199K
常見問題

The highest paying role reported at British Airways is 技術專案經理 at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $199,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at British Airways is $76,200.

