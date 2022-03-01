公司目錄
Bombardier
Bombardier 薪資

Bombardier的薪資範圍從低端的專案管理師年度總薪酬$37,279到高端的解決方案架構師$96,814。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。 Bombardier. 最後更新： 8/3/2025

$160K

商業分析師
Median $54.5K
電機工程師
$67.2K
硬體工程師
$54.9K

行銷
$53.9K
機械工程師
$45.5K
專案管理師
$37.3K
軟體工程師
$68.6K
解決方案架構師
$96.8K
技術專案經理
$53.4K
常見問題

The highest paying role reported at Bombardier is 解決方案架構師 at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $96,814. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bombardier is $54,477.

特色職位

    未找到Bombardier的特色職位

