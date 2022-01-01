公司目錄
BNP Paribas
在這裡工作？ 認領您的公司

BNP Paribas 薪資

BNP Paribas的薪資範圍從低端的客戶服務年度總薪酬$1,421到高端的投資銀行家$248,000。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。 BNP Paribas. 最後更新： 8/3/2025

$160K

獲得報酬，不被玩弄

我們已談判了數千份報價，並定期實現 $30K+（有時 $300K+）的加薪。讓您的薪資得到談判 或您的 履歷得到審查 由真正的專家——每天都從事招募工作的人——完成。

軟體工程師
Median $56.8K

後端軟體工程師

全端軟體工程師

資料工程師

DevOps 工程師

資料科學家
Median $68.2K

量化研究員

專案管理師
Median $45.6K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

54 9
54 9
投資銀行家
Median $248K
會計師
$111K
業務營運
$91.2K
商業分析師
$56.3K
商務拓展
$84.2K
客戶服務
$1.4K
資料分析師
$26.1K
財務分析師
$44K
資訊技術專業人員
$29K
管理顧問
$169K
產品設計師
$29.7K
產品經理
$51.3K
專案經理
$37.3K
銷售
$46.1K
網路安全分析師
$117K
軟體工程經理
$88.6K
解決方案架構師
$143K

資料架構師

總獎酬
$84.2K
使用者體驗研究員
$80.4K
風險投資人
$155K
缺少您的職稱？

在我們的 薪酬頁面上搜尋所有薪資 新增您的薪酬 以幫助解鎖頁面。


常見問題

The highest paying role reported at BNP Paribas is 投資銀行家 with a yearly total compensation of $248,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BNP Paribas is $68,204.

特色職位

    未找到BNP Paribas的特色職位

相關公司

  • Fidelity Investments
  • Starling Bank
  • Manulife
  • Bank of America Merrill Lynch
  • KPMG
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他資源