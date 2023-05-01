公司目錄
Block Renovation
在這裡工作？ 認領您的公司

Block Renovation 薪資

Block Renovation的薪資範圍從低端的產品經理年度總薪酬$104,475到高端的資料科學家$221,100。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。 Block Renovation. 最後更新： 8/4/2025

$160K

獲得報酬，不被玩弄

我們已談判了數千份報價，並定期實現 $30K+（有時 $300K+）的加薪。讓您的薪資得到談判 或您的 履歷得到審查 由真正的專家——每天都從事招募工作的人——完成。

資料科學家
$221K
產品設計師
$126K
產品經理
$104K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

54 9
54 9
缺少您的職稱？

在我們的 薪酬頁面上搜尋所有薪資 新增您的薪酬 以幫助解鎖頁面。


常見問題

Block Renovation에서 보고된 최고 급여 직무는 資料科學家 at the Common Range Average level이며, 연간 총 보상은 $221,100입니다. 여기에는 기본급과 잠재적인 주식 보상 및 보너스가 포함됩니다.
Block Renovation에서 보고된 연간 총 보상 중간값은 $126,480입니다.

特色職位

    未找到Block Renovation的特色職位

相關公司

  • LinkedIn
  • Databricks
  • Snap
  • Uber
  • Tesla
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他資源