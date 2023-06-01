公司目錄
Ballislife
在這裡工作？ 認領您的公司
熱門洞察
  • 貢獻一些關於Ballislife的獨特見解，可能對其他人有幫助（例如面試技巧、團隊選擇、獨特文化等）。
    • 關於

    Ballislife is a basketball lifestyle brand that started in 2005 by making "mixtapes" of the best high school players in the nation. They follow, cover, generate, and share content about basketball players at every major event. Their videos have over 150 million views on YouTube, and their social networks are followed by hundreds of thousands of fans. They also have their own events, including the annual Ballislife High School All-American game, and a popular clothing line. Ballislife is a movement for the love of the game.

    https://ballislife.com
    網站
    2005
    成立年份
    59
    員工數量
    $10M-$50M
    預估營收
    總部

    在您的收件箱中獲取已驗證的薪資

    訂閱已驗證的 報價.您將透過電子郵件收到薪酬詳情的細分。 了解更多

    本網站受 reCAPTCHA 和 Google 隱私政策 服務條款 保護。

    特色職位

      未找到Ballislife的特色職位

    相關公司

    • LinkedIn
    • SoFi
    • Facebook
    • Flipkart
    • Tesla
    • 查看所有公司 ➜

    其他資源