Avature 薪資

Avature的薪資範圍從低端的客戶服務年度總薪酬$2,841到高端的文案撰寫人員$119,400。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。 Avature. 最後更新： 8/3/2025

$160K

文案撰寫人員
$119K
客戶服務
$2.8K
資訊技術專業人員
$18.4K

產品設計師
$28.3K
產品經理
$52.4K
專案管理師
$8.4K
軟體工程師
$49.8K
軟體工程經理
$64.9K
解決方案架構師
$77.4K
常見問題

Den mediane årlige totale kompensasjonen rapportert hos Avature er $49,841.

